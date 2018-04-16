BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Brothers Osborne, real brothers originally from Anne Arundel County, won two Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday.

John and T.J. Osborne won Video of the Year for their song “It Ain’t My Fault.” The two also won Vocal Duo of the Year for the second year in a row.

Beyond grateful for all of the support from our friends, country music community, and most importantly the fans. You all make our wildest dreams true every damn day and we're eternally grateful for it. Love y'all! #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/p8JT0rXu4Y — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) April 16, 2018

Our media partner at The Baltimore Sun reports ACM CEO Pete Fisher surprised them with the awards on the red carpet during CMT’s Facebook Live coverage.

According to their website, the brothers got their start early on when residents of their town of Deale, MD, would come to their house for jam sessions that lasted all night. The siblings figured out that T.J. had strong vocals and John shined on the guitar.

Their next album, “Port Saint Joe,” will be released Friday. They are currently on tour, stopping at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia on May 18.

