BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A lot of rain is falling in a short amount of time, causing flooding, traffic, and accidents on the road.

WJZ’s Tim Williams says the area will be dealing with the rain until about 9 a.m. Monday morning. There is standing water collecting on the roads and roads are having trouble with the increased amounts of run-off.

The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Carroll County, Harford County, Howard County, and Prince Georges County. The warnings have been issued until 12:15 p.m. Monday.

A flood warning for Montgomery County is in effect until 12:45 p.m.

Williams says Eastern Maryland can expect thunder and lightning as the storm moves in their direction. Meanwhile the western part of the state will encounter more light showers.

Coastal flood advisories are in effect due to high winds more so than the rain. The wind is heading up from the East and pushing water up along the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay.

Chilly conditions will replace the rain as the storm continues to move to the East. Freeze watches are in effect for Carroll, Frederick, and Washington Counties Monday night into Tuesday morning because temperatures are going to drop.

Williams says the Western part of the state may also experience some light snow showers. It will be chilly Monday and Tuesday until a warm front moves in on Wednesday.

