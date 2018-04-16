BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A lot of rain is falling in a short amount of time, causing flooding, traffic, and accidents on the road.

WJZ’s Tim Williams says the area will be dealing with the rain until about 9 a.m. Monday morning. There is standing water collecting on the roads and roads are having trouble with the increased amounts of run-off.

The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Carroll County, Harford County, Howard County, and Prince Georges County. The warnings have been issued until 12:15 p.m. Monday.

A flood warning for Montgomery County is in effect until 12:45 p.m.

Areal Flood Warning for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, Howard, Prince Georges and Baltimore City in MD until 12:15pm Monday. @cbsbaltimore #WJZ #mdwx — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) April 16, 2018

Williams says Eastern Maryland can expect thunder and lightning as the storm moves in their direction. Meanwhile the western part of the state will encounter more light showers.

Coastal flood advisories are in effect due to high winds more so than the rain. The wind is heading up from the East and pushing water up along the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay.

Chilly conditions will replace the rain as the storm continues to move to the East. Freeze watches are in effect for Carroll, Frederick, and Washington Counties Monday night into Tuesday morning because temperatures are going to drop.

Brutal. Turn up the sound. Raining so hard the droplets are bouncing UP from the street. A real gullywasher with local street flooding. #Baltimore #rain pic.twitter.com/69mlYNSMc5 — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) April 16, 2018

Williams says the Western part of the state may also experience some light snow showers. It will be chilly Monday and Tuesday until a warm front moves in on Wednesday.

