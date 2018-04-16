BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are searching for three men who robbed a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint Sunday night.

Anne Arundel County Police Department officers were called to the Pizza Boli’s, located at 5317 Ritchie Highway in Baltimore, for an armed robbery that had occurred earlier.

The victim told police the robbery happened just before 8 p.m., in the 5300 block of Wasena Ave.

The Pizza Boli’s delivery driver said he was approached by three men.

The first was armed with a handgun, and demanded cash. A second suspect then punched the delivery man in the face.

The victim complied with the suspects, who then fled from the area.

Officers went back to the scene to search for the suspects, but were unable to find them.

