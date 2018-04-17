BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for two more suspects connected to a string a robberies at home improvement stores in Baltimore County.

Police say they have cleared 15 cases involving an “organized crew of criminals” and are asking for help to identify two more of the suspects, after three were already arrested and charged.

Police say the two suspects pictured above, were caught on surveillance camera taking tools from a Home Depot. Detectives say the crew stole more than $100,000 worth of tools, usually Dewalt or Milwaukee tool kits.

Officers say the crew is connected to at least 40 cases throughout Maryland and Delaware.

Detectives have identified and charged three members of the shoplifting crew, all are Baltimore City residents.

Eric Sebastian Cooke (50)

Danielle Victoria McCory (29)

Spencer Whitridge Thomas (47)

Anyone who recognizes the two unidentified suspects or has any information on these crimes or additional suspects can contact police at 410-307-2020. These crimes remain under investigation by members of the Wilkens Precinct Investigative Services Unit.

Metro Crime Stoppers offers rewards for information in connection with felony offenses.

Phone: 1-866-7LOCKUP

Text message: Text “MCS” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637)

Web tip: www.metrocrimestoppers.org

