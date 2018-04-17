LIGHT CITY 2018 UNDERWAY:  Everything You Need To Know About Light City | Where is Charlie? | Sign Up For Student Newsroom Light City Lab
By Meg McNamara
Meg McNamara Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Happy Tuesday! Today is less gray than yesterday, but not full-on sunshine. We will see a mix of sun and clouds, low pressure in control today.

We’re also looking at a chilly day. So we had a cold start with temperatures in the upper 30’s. By this afternoon, we’re going to make our way towards 50 degrees, but barely getting there. It’s also going to be blustery with westerly winds of 15-20 miles per hour. We could see gusts up to 30 miles per hour. More mild air arrives tomorrow, so by tomorrow, we’re going to be topping out in the low 60’s.

Tonight it is going to be cold. Baltimore will be hitting a low of 34 degrees, while some areas expected to be at freezing and could see sub freezing temperatures. Some parts of Maryland are under a freeze watch late tonight and into tomorrow morning.

If you’re headed out to light city, you just want to make sure you bundle up.

More sunshine will come later on this week. A sneak peek ahead to the weekend says we’re looking dry, there, but temperatures below average once again. We really don’t see consistent warm weather until May.

