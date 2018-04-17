LIGHT CITY 2018 UNDERWAY:  Everything You Need To Know About Light City | Where is Charlie? | Sign Up For Student Newsroom Light City Lab

WJZ WEATHER: Freeze Warning Issued For Parts Of Maryland | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
By Alex DeMetrick
Filed Under:Oyster Population, Oyster Recovery Partnership, Oyster Restoration, Talbot County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Millions of babies were delivered Tuesday in the middle of the Tred Avon River in Talbot County.

It’s the start of oyster planting around the Chesapeake Bay with thousands of bushels of recycled shell going into the water, each shell carrying multiple baby oysters called spat.

“Yesterday, we planted 16.8 million spat on shell. So I’m guessing today’s load of spat on shell will be a similar number,” Emily French with the Oyster Recovery Partnership.

The Oyster Recovery Partnership, along with federal and state help, is doing what nature would do if there was a self-sustaining oyster population in the Bay.

That was lost to decades of disease and over-harvesting in the past. Selecting five rivers to start new populations is an effort to kickstart nature.

“That’s what this really is,” says Dave Blazer with the Department of Natural Resources. “It’s to try to get those restoration tributaries and sanctuaries moving, so the oyster population can rebound.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch