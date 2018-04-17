BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are searching for a vehicle they say was seen fleeing the scene of a Wicomico County homicide in the summer of 2017.

The vehicle is described as a small, black, four-door vehicle.

Police say the investigation involves the August 14, 2017 murder of Arthur W. Smith Jr., 31, who was also known as “AW.”

Authorities believe that Smith left to walk his dog in the 800-block of Gettysburg Avenue, in Salisbury between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. that night.

.@mdsp homicide investigators are seeking the public’s assistance with information about a vehicle seen fleeing the scene of the murder of Arthur W. Smith, 31 on 8/14/17 in Wicomico County. Anyone with info is urged to call 410-548-1776. READ and SHARE >> https://t.co/g00hNxWDoa pic.twitter.com/aicBWvkEwt — MD State Police (@MDSP) April 16, 2018

They say they received a 911 call for a shooting and when they arrived they found Smith lying in the front yard of a residence with a gunshot wound. He died in route to the hospital.

Police say the vehicle was seen fleeing the area shortly after the murder.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the vehicle, or the murder, to contact Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore immediately at 410-548-1776. Crime Solvers is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

