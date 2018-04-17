LIGHT CITY 2018 UNDERWAY:  Everything You Need To Know About Light City | Where is Charlie? | Sign Up For Student Newsroom Light City Lab

By Bob Turk
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a very chilly and breezy day with a high of only 48 degrees — the normal high is 65 — we have a very cold night on tap, as well.

A Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures may dip to the upper 20s in the coldest, rural areas north and west of Baltimore, while many other areas will drop to the low and mid 30s.

Downtown Baltimore and close to the Chesapeake Bay will stay well above freezing.

Wednesday will bring a nice warm-up as we rebound to the low and mid 60s!

Cover those tender plants, if you already planted after this past warm weekend!

