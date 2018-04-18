LIGHT CITY 2018 UNDERWAY:  Everything You Need To Know About Light City | Where is Charlie? | Watch: Labs At Light City
ALTIMORE (WJZ) — An eight-year-old boy is facing charges after bringing a gun to school in St. Mary’s County.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Park Hall Elementary School located in Park Hall on Wednesday for the report of a student with a handgun.

When deputies arrived, a school official said a loaded semi-automatic handgun was found in the student’s book bag.

An investigation determined the boy brought the gun to school after finding it at home, which is on an off-base military housing community, authorities say. Both parents are currently active duty, according to the sheriff’s office.

The student has been charged as a juvenile for dangerous weapon on school property, handgun on person and disturbing school operations.

An investigation is ongoing into how the student had access to the gun.

