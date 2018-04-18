LIGHT CITY 2018 UNDERWAY:  Everything You Need To Know About Light City | Where is Charlie? | Watch: Labs At Light City
Filed Under:Commencement Speech, Local TV, president donald trump, U.S. Naval Academy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials have confirmed that President Donald Trump will give the commencement speech to the 2018 graduating class at the U.S. Naval Academy.

The ceremony is normally held at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, and last year, Vice President Mike Pence gave the address.

A spokesperson for the City of Annapolis confirmed the city will be cooperating with the secret service to provide security for Trump’s visit.

Commencement is set for May 25 at 10 a.m.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch