BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials have confirmed that President Donald Trump will give the commencement speech to the 2018 graduating class at the U.S. Naval Academy.

The ceremony is normally held at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, and last year, Vice President Mike Pence gave the address.

A spokesperson for the City of Annapolis confirmed the city will be cooperating with the secret service to provide security for Trump’s visit.

Commencement is set for May 25 at 10 a.m.

