LIGHT CITY 2018 UNDERWAY:  Everything You Need To Know About Light City | Where is Charlie? | Watch: Labs At Light City
By Alex DeMetrick
Filed Under:Baltimore Inner Harbor, Jones Falls, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Heavy downpours early Monday morning triggered an overflow, sending a massive mixture of sewage and rainwater into Jones Falls.

“This time, we had a combined overflow of 4.1 million gallons,” Baltimore Department of Public Works spokesperson Jeff Raymond said.

As usual, it flowed down to the Inner Harbor, and it’s not uncommon.

Blue Water Baltimore monitors water quality in the harbor, and according to researcher Alice Volpitta, “I can tell you from experience, we see the impacts from sewage overflows every single time we’re out there, be it an algae bloom from excessive nutrients or actual waste water debris from a sewage overflow.”

It happens when heavy rain makes its way from storm lines into sewer lines, through cracks and breaks in century-old infrastructure.

“It all adds up as the rain comes down and overwhelms the pipe’s ability to handle all that water,” Raymond said.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch