LIGHT CITY 2018 UNDERWAY:  Everything You Need To Know About Light City | Where is Charlie? | Watch Now: Labs At Light City
By Meg McNamara
Filed Under:Meg McNamara Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Congratulations, we have made it to Wednesday, and the good news is, today is much prettier than yesterday.

We are actually seeing some clear skies and high pressure is in control. As for temperatures, starting off, very chilly. There is a freeze warning for central Maryland until 9:00 a.m. and some of us started off our day at 32 degrees.

However, we’re going to rebound rather nicely, so by this afternoon, not only will you have the beautiful sunshine, but you will actually have temperatures in the low 60’s. I say enjoy it because another cold front will move through early tomorrow morning. And that means it looks like we’re back into the 50’s by tomorrow.

Enjoy your day.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch