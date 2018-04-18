BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Congratulations, we have made it to Wednesday, and the good news is, today is much prettier than yesterday.

We are actually seeing some clear skies and high pressure is in control. As for temperatures, starting off, very chilly. There is a freeze warning for central Maryland until 9:00 a.m. and some of us started off our day at 32 degrees.

However, we’re going to rebound rather nicely, so by this afternoon, not only will you have the beautiful sunshine, but you will actually have temperatures in the low 60’s. I say enjoy it because another cold front will move through early tomorrow morning. And that means it looks like we’re back into the 50’s by tomorrow.

Enjoy your day.

