BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County School Board has voted in Verletta White as the permanent superintendent.

White was serving as the interim after Dallas Dance resigned last summer, and she has deep roots in Baltimore County.

She was a student, teacher, and principal in the district, and even her two children attend school there as well.

White‘s education journey has come full circle at Baltimore County Public Schools.

“To see her rise up to where she is today, she’s a complete inspiration to all the students of Seneca and Baltimore County,” 5th grade teacher Jordan Bach.

Staff and faculty at Seneca Elementary School were overjoyed to welcome back their former principal, and congratulate her.

“She was such a great principal and leader at our school, and now the whole Baltimore County will see that great leadership,” 2nd grade teacher Melody Mohr said.

Tuesday night, the school board voted to appoint White as the permanent superintendent.

“It’s exciting, and also humbling,” she said. “I’m so grateful for all the support I’ve received.”

White served as the interim for the past nine months after Dallas Dance resigned. Dance was recently indicted on four counts of perjury for allegedly failing to report nearly $150,000 in outside income. While the school board found that White violated ethics rules for a similar issue, she was not charged with a crime.

White has apologized for her mistake, and wants to move forward by restoring trust in the district.

“There are many people who have come up through the system who may have been hurt by some of the recent events in the news, and so the only way in my mind to restore trust is through conversation and through kept promises,” she added.

As the leader of Baltimore County schools, White is focused on literacy and student safety.

“She’s interested in showing people to make the right choices and to do the best they can,” Mohr said. “She has goals and visions and she’ll help us get there.”

As the first female superintendent for Baltimore County Public Schools, White also hopes to be a role model for the next generation.

“So many of the little girls gave me hugs, and they can see themselves in me, and so if I can serve as that kind of hope, for them, I’m glad to be the representative,” White said.

Thursday, White will be attending a school town hall at Sparrows Point High School to interact with students and answer their questions.

