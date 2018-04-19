WJZ WEATHERFreeze Warning Issued For Parts Of Maryland For Overnight Thursday/Friday Morning | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Animal control removed 16 dogs from an Anne Arundel County residence last Friday after an investigation was launched concerning the condition of the animals.

Animal control officials responded to a home on Sarah Avenue in Linthicum where they removed 16 dogs that were living in substandard conditions, according to investigators.

It was also discovered that one of the dogs recovered, was reported missing in May of 2017 and has been reunited with its family after a microchip was discovered on the dog.

Authorities are in the process of verifying ownership for 11 of the dogs recovered. To ensure that the dogs aren’t missing, photos of the dogs have been released.

dogs rescued 16 Dogs Recovered From Anne Arundel Co. Home; 1 Reported Missing

If you believe one of the dogs is your lost pet, contact Anne Arundel County Animal Control at (410) 222-8900. Be prepared to provide proof of ownership such as veterinary records and/or pictures.

Most of these dogs already have potential adopters lined up if owners do not come forward.

