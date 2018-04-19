WJZ WEATHERFreeze Warning Issued For Parts Of Maryland For Overnight Thursday/Friday Morning | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s official. No more Styrofoam cups or food containers coming from food service businesses in Baltimore without penalty of law.

It’s one of the bills signed by Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh Thursday afternoon.

The Baltimore City Council unanimously passed the Styrofoam ban bill last month.

Call it a victory for the students, whose efforts contributed to the success of the bill.

It is largely an environmental concern, with cups and containers ending up in Baltimore waterways and the Inner Harbor.

The Styrofoam not only trashed the waters, but broke up into little pieces, which can be harmful to wildlife.

Businesses get 18 months to phase in the change, and after that, are subject to a $1,000 fine.

And it’s not only the cups, but also what’s in them that was addressed Thursday as well.

Kids meals are required to come with drinks without added sugar, but parents can still choose soda for their kids if they like.

