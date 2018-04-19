WJZ WEATHERFreeze Warning Issued For Parts Of Maryland For Overnight Thursday/Friday Morning | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

LIGHT CITY 2018 UNDERWAY:  Everything You Need To Know About Light City | Where is Charlie? | Rise And Shine Walk Fitness Walk At Light City | Watch: Labs At Light City
Filed Under:Lyft

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a California man who ordered a Lyft driver at gunpoint to make a trip from Maryland to a Washington, D.C., apartment has been found guilty.

A U.S. Attorney’s Office statement says 27-year-old Shane Browne, formerly of Beverly Hills, California, was found guilty of multiple offenses including kidnapping Wednesday.

Browne requested a ride from the apartment in December, and the driver took Browne more than 70 miles (110 kilometers) to Aberdeen, Maryland and parted ways at a fast food outlet. Authorities say Browne later returned with a suitcase, requested a return trip and eventually pointed a gun at the driver and ordered him to drive back to the Washington apartment.

Authorities later detained Browne, adding nearly 80 pounds (35 kilos) of marijuana were seized under a search warrant.

Sentencing is set for July.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. MICHAELOGAZIE says:
    April 19, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Very Sad

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch