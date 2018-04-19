BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — State troopers say they are investigating a “suspicious package” discovered outside a rest stop along Interstate 95 in Harford County.

Maryland State Police said Maryland House was evacuated around 4:40 p.m. Thursday. Both ramps to the rest stop facility were shut down.

Troopers did not immediately disclose any other specifics about the package.

No injuries have been reported.

