DETROIT (AP) — Leonys Martin hit his first big league grand slam, Jeimer Candelario had four hits and three RBIs, and the Detroit Tigers beat Baltimore 13-8 Thursday to extend the Orioles’ losing streak to six.

Jordan Zimmermann (1-0) gave up four runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings, allowing two home runs to Manny Machado and one to Chris Davis. Zimmermann was pitching for the first time since being hit in the jaw by a line drove off the bat of Cleveland’s Jason Kipnis on April 11.

Alex Cobb (0-2) made his second start after signing a $57 million, four-year contract in spring training and his ERA rose to 15.43. He allowed seven runs — five earned — and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Machado had four RBIs for the Orioles, who were outhit 18-14 in the game and outscored 23-15 in the three-game sweep.

Victor Martinez hit an RBI single in the first, but Davis put Baltimore ahead with a two-run homer in the second, his sixth hit and fourth homer in 10 career at-bats against Zimmermann.

Detroit went ahead for good with four runs in the bottom half after third baseman Tim Beckham’s throwing error allowed James McCann to reach base leading off. Jose Iglesias hit a two-run triple, Miguel Cabrera had an RBI single and Nick Castellanos a run-scoring groundout.

Machado’s homer in the third cut Baltimore’s deficit to 5-2, but Candelario’s two-run homer extended the lead to 7-2 in the bottom half. Martin homered off Mike Wright Jr. in a five-run fifth.

TRAINERS ROOM

Orioles: Luis Sardinas went 1 for 7 with a homer in the series. Sardinas was called up on Tuesday to fill in at second base while Jonathan Schoop recovers from an oblique strain.

UP NEXT

Orioles: Baltimore takes a quick flight across Lake Erie to open a four-game series against the Indians. RHO Dylan Bundy (0-2, 1.40) is to face RHP Trevor Bauer (1-1, 2.25).

Tigers: Detroit RHP Michael Fulmer (1-2, 3.86) and LHP Daniel Norris (0-1, 7.11) are to start in a day-night doubleheader against Kansas City, who goes with RHP Jakob Junis (2-1, 1.93) and RHP Jason Hammel (0-1, 3.86).

