BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Adult film star Stormy Daniels is bringing her talents to Baltimore. She will be performing at Fantasies Nightclub on April 19-21.

The stop is a part of her nationwide “Make America Horny Again” tour.

Daniels made national headlines after she claimed she had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006. She interviewed with Anderson Cooper for “60 Minutes” but hinted that she has more information she hasn’t yet revealed.

She says she signed a non-disclosure agreement and in 2011 was threatened with violence after attempting to sell her story.

Daniel’s shows at Fantasies Nightclub will be held at 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Thursday and 10:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

