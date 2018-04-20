BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Taking a look at Oriole Park and Camden Yards, there will be a full day of sunshine and it will remain clear and very pleasant as the Orioles return home, taking on the Cleveland Indians.

We started off the day with temperatures in the 30’s heading to a daytime high of 56 to 57 degrees, and dropping to the 40’s for the evening hours.

If you are an allergy sufferer and you will be out and around for the next few days or so, just know that we are dealing with high tree pollen but the air quality is pretty good. The rain washed a lot of the pollutants out of the air but the pollen is starting to take off with the sun activating the trees and the grass. Grass, mold and weeds are pretty low but the air quality is good, and tree pollen is high.

If you are dressing someone for the bus stop, going to school it will be 37 degrees while coming home from school, we are talking 57 degrees. We will be at the high for the day. It will be mostly sunny, chilly with a light breeze around but with a good day of sunshine.

If you’re going to the orioles first pitch at 7:05 p.m., it will be 55 degrees in Camden Yards and mostly clear and cool. Look for it to be pleasant with Cleveland in town taking on the birds.

And finally, Light City. We are looking at sunset at 7:49 p.m. at 52 degrees, and looking for it to be clear but a bit chilly. You may need a jacket but it will be a nice night. The exhibits are there until midnight tonight and tomorrow. Tomorrow is the last night with fireworks taking place at 11:45 p.m.

