BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The funeral for former first lady Barbara Bush will be held Saturday at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church at 717 Sage Road in Houston. However, it is invitation only.

The general public can pay their respects Friday at a viewing.

Bush’s body will lie in repose from noon to midnight, also at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church. The public can park at the Second Baptist Church at 6400 Woodway Drive, where they will pass through security. The Associated Press reports metro will provide shuttles to and from the church to the parking lot.

Bush died Tuesday at her home in Houston at age 92.

