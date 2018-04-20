LIGHT CITY 2018 UNDERWAY:  Everything You Need To Know About Light City | Where is Charlie? | Rise And Shine Walk Fitness Walk At Light City | Watch: Labs At Light City
Filed Under:Barbara Bush

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The funeral for former first lady Barbara Bush will be held Saturday at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church at 717 Sage Road in Houston. However, it is invitation only.

The general public can pay their respects Friday at a viewing.

Bush’s body will lie in repose from noon to midnight, also at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church. The public can park at the Second Baptist Church at 6400 Woodway Drive, where they will pass through security. The Associated Press reports metro will provide shuttles to and from the church to the parking lot.

RELATED: Former First Lady Barbara Bush Dies At Age 92

Bush died Tuesday at her home in Houston at age 92.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch