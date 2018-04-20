BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re in the market for a new house, you’re in luck. Orioles Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. is putting his home up for auction.

Twenty-five acres in one of the most picturesque parts of Baltimore and former home of ironman Cal Ripken could be yours for the right price.

“We have a baseball field, a pond, a gymnasium, 27,000 square feet. A one-of-a-kind home that some lucky person is going to call their new home,”

Ripken originally put the Dover roadhouse on the market for $12.5 million in September 2016, then dropped the price eight months later.

The property was then taken off the market and is now up for auction.

Just the lot itself is worth a fortune because it would be hard to find something similar.

The home has six bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms and five half baths.

It also has an in-home theater, full-size basketball court, training room and locker room.

Open houses will be held on the weekends leading up to the auction.

“You’ve got Orioles and celebrities that have entertained here. This is more than just a home, it’s a piece of history of Maryland.

The auction will be held at the property on May 12.

