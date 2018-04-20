LIGHT CITY 2018 UNDERWAY:  Everything You Need To Know About Light City | Where is Charlie? | Rise And Shine Walk Fitness Walk At Light City | Watch: Labs At Light City
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified the man killed during a double shooting Thursday morning in Baltimore.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Walter Baynes. Another victim, a 69-year-old man, was also taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

An officer was investigating another call near N. Regester and E. Lafayette Ave., when shots were fired. The officer chased after a person seen fleeing from the scene.

That person was taken into custody, along with a couple persons of interest.

No arrests have been made at this time, but police are continuing their investigation.

