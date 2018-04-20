LIGHT CITY 2018 UNDERWAY:  Everything You Need To Know About Light City | Where is Charlie? | Rise And Shine Walk Fitness Walk At Light City | Watch: Labs At Light City
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for four female suspects who attacked and carjacked a teacher outside a Baltimore County school Friday afternoon.

This carjacking happened at Villa Cresta Elementary School on Rader Ave.

According to police, it happened at 12:30 p.m., when four female suspects assaulted a teacher, and stole her car while in the school parking lot.

Police say the teacher was not injured during the carjacking. There is no word yet on if the school was placed on lockdown following the carjacking.

No further details have been released at this time as police continue their investigation.

Comments
  1. Tom Johnson says:
    April 20, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    And this is a safe area. Maryland residents need to be able to exercise their second amendment rights and be issued a Maryland Wear and Carry permit if they wish. The “good and substantial” requirement is BS.

