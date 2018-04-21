BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Saturday is the final night of Light City, and the festival is going out with a bang after a full week of fun.

The installations are ready and waiting, and visitors are packing the BGE Light Art Walk in anticipation of one last night of Light City.

The festival of art, sound and innovation has illuminated the good things happening in Baltimore for more than a week — bringing in visitors from all over, like Casper McNultey from Virginia.

[Reporter: What are you most excited to see?]

“To see the lights on the ships and all the music and that stuff,” McNultey said.

The last moments of Light City are already capturing Charm City’s attention, just waiting for nightfall.

[Reporter: Are you excited?]

“Definitely! We saw the attraction signs around, and we heard there was fireworks later tonight too, so we’re excited for that,” Dylan Dhanraj said.

Dhanraj heard right — fireworks start at 11:45 p.m. There are also performances, light exhibits and fun activities to do all night at the Inner Harbor.

