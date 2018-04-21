WATCH WJZ LIGHT CITY SPECTACULAR AT 11 P.M.:  Everything You Need To Know About Light City | Dazzling Fireworks Display Set To Light Up Sky For Light City Finale | Where is Charlie?
By Devin Bartolotta
Filed Under:Baltimore Light City, Light City, Light City 2018

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Saturday is the final night of Light City, and the festival is going out with a bang after a full week of fun.

The installations are ready and waiting, and visitors are packing the BGE Light Art Walk in anticipation of one last night of Light City.

The festival of art, sound and innovation has illuminated the good things happening in Baltimore for more than a week — bringing in visitors from all over, like Casper McNultey from Virginia.

[Reporter: What are you most excited to see?]

“To see the lights on the ships and all the music and that stuff,” McNultey said.

The last moments of Light City are already capturing Charm City’s attention, just waiting for nightfall.

[Reporter: Are you excited?]

“Definitely! We saw the attraction signs around, and we heard there was fireworks later tonight too, so we’re excited for that,” Dylan Dhanraj said.

Dhanraj heard right — fireworks start at 11:45 p.m. There are also performances, light exhibits and fun activities to do all night at the Inner Harbor.

Tune into WJZ for the Light City Spectacular starting at 11 p.m. Saturday.

As part of WJZ’s community connection, we are proud to be a sponsor of Light City. Find out more about Light City here.

