BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people were killed in a fire Saturday night at an Anne Arundel County building that was being used as a group home.

Fire crews were called out just after 10:45 p.m., after authorities got several 911 calls about a fire in the 7900 block of Stone Hearth Rd., in Severn.

Responding firefighters saw heavy flames coming from the back of the house. Several people were able to get out safely, but firefighters were told that there were still people inside.

Fire crews went inside to search for people, and found a man, who was declared dead at the scene.

During further searches of the home, two more people were found dead inside.

The names of the victims have not been identified at this time, but fire officials say two were residents of the group home operated by the Arundel Lodge, and one was a worker.

It took about an hour for firefighters to put the flames out.

The ATF is on scene to assist with the investigation.

Special Agents from @ATFBaltimore & ATF National Lab are assisting our partners from @AACoFD following a fire that occurred yesterday evening in 7900 block of Stone Hearth Rd. in Severn, Md.

Anyone with photos or videos of this fire is asked to call investigators at 410-222-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/PfzmFUyrfH — ATF Baltimore (@ATFBaltimore) April 22, 2018

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, investigators are continuing their investigation. Investigators are are anyone with video or pictures from the fire to contact them at (410) 222-TIPS.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook