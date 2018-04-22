BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities say reckless driving appears to the cause of a 12-year-old boy’s death.

Anne Arundel County police say Michael Blair Gauthier, 37, fatally struck Matthew Murphy Sunday afternoon in Arnold, Maryland.

Officers say around 3:21 p.m., the van Gauthier was driving, was traveling westbound on Bay Green Drive when it went off the road near Andrew Hill Road and struck Murphy, who was walking with his mother and brother on the sidewalk.

Detectives say the van continued to roll through the grass where it struck a tree.

Murphy later died of his injuries at the hospital, while Gauthier was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries and a toxicology screening.

Investigators say the preliminary cause of the crash appears to be reckless driving and failing to remain in a single lane.

Gauthier was arrested and charged with criminally negligent manslaughter, grossly negligent manslaughter, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Investigators may apply for additional charges pending toxicology results.

