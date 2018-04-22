Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Fatal Pedestrian Accident

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities say reckless driving appears to the cause of a 12-year-old boy’s death.

Anne Arundel County police say Michael Blair Gauthier, 37, fatally struck Matthew Murphy Sunday afternoon in Arnold, Maryland.

Officers say around 3:21 p.m., the van Gauthier was driving, was traveling westbound on Bay Green Drive when it went off the road near Andrew Hill Road and struck Murphy, who was walking with his mother and brother on the sidewalk.

Detectives say the van continued to roll through the grass where it struck a tree.

Murphy later died of his injuries at the hospital, while Gauthier was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries and a toxicology screening.

Investigators say the preliminary cause of the crash appears to be reckless driving and failing to remain in a single lane.

Gauthier was arrested and charged with criminally negligent manslaughter, grossly negligent manslaughter, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Investigators may apply for additional charges pending toxicology results.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch