BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Police have identified one of the teens accused of attacking and carjacking a pregnant teacher outside a Baltimore County school Friday.

Saturday, police arrested two of the four teenage girls who allegedly attacked and carjacked the pregnant teacher.

Tyana Keyshawn Holmes, 16, of Baltimore City, has been charged as an adult, according to authorities. A 14-year-old girl has been charged as a juvenile.

“They took her purse. Her purse also had her car keys in it, so then they also took her car and they fled,” Baltimore County Police spokesperson Officer Jennifer Peach said.

Peach says the carjacking in the middle of the day happened in the parking lot of Villa Cresta Elementary School in Parkville.

Police say the group of girls told employees they came to the school with a different motive.

“They spoke to someone in the office under the guise of wanting to enroll a child in the school,” Peach said.

Police don’t know if what followed was a planned attack or a crime of opportunity.

The teacher was walking to her car, phone and purse in hand, when authorities say the group smacked away her phone, and as the teacher turned to run, she fell, causing her to drop her purse.

The girls got the phone, along with her keys and her 2013 black Kia Sportage, police say.

The teacher and her baby weren’t seriously injured, but police say she did later go to the hospital as a precaution.

The other two girls have not been arrested, police say.

Two of the teens left the scene in the vehicle they had driven to the school in, while the others left in the teacher’s car, according to authorities.

Officers are still searching for the Kia that was stolen.

Holmes has been charged with carjacking, robbery and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook