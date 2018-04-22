BALTIMORE (WJZ)– We are starting off our week with another day of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s!

It seems Monday will pretty much be a repeat of Sunday, with temps even a tad warmer.

We’ll fall into the upper 40s overnight and rain arrives Tuesday morning.

The models show fairly continuous rain throughout the day on Tuesday, with another round possible on Wednesday.

Our temps drop into the mid 50s on Tuesday but rebound quickly into the upper 60s for Wednesday and the rest of the week.

Blue skies are back in full force for Thursday.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook