BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for a man and woman who allegedly shot and robbed a woman in Southeast Baltimore early Sunday morning.

Baltimore police say a male suspect, accompanied by a woman, walked up to the 33-year-old victim and shot her in the head and then took her car around 1:30 a.m.

Police say the incident occurred in the 400 block of South Conkling Street.

The victim’s car is a 2003 white and gray Nissan Altima, according to detectives.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP on your smartphone.

