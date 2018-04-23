BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for a man and woman who allegedly shot and robbed a woman in Southeast Baltimore early Sunday morning.

Baltimore police say a male suspect, accompanied by a woman, walked up to the 33-year-old victim and shot her in the head and then took her car around 1:30 a.m.

South Baltimore carjacking suspects walk right up to victim’s car. She had just gotten inside. The man pulls a gun and shoots her in the head. Happened around 1:30 yesterday morning #WJZ @wjz pic.twitter.com/HG1uxoAQ2J — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 23, 2018

Police say the incident occurred in the 400 block of South Conkling Street.

The victim in the Conkling St carjacking didn’t realize she had been shot as she ran from the scene to a store across the street, begging for help @wjz #WJZ pic.twitter.com/HI4VcgUogE — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 23, 2018

The victim’s car is a 2003 white and gray Nissan Altima, according to detectives.

A closer look at the carjacking suspects @wjz pic.twitter.com/iK6wz9NJHd — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 23, 2018

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP on your smartphone.

