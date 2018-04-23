Filed Under:Helicopter Rescue, Local TV, maryland state police helicopter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland State Police helicopter crew rescued three stranded boaters in Baltimore over the weekend.

Three people ran their boat aground near the middle branch of the Patapsco River, just south of I-95.

Just after sunset, the MSP Trooper 1 helicopter crew was contacted about rescuing the stranded boaters after unsuccessful attempts to rescue them by boat.

Using a rescue basket, all of the boaters were hoisted into the helicopter. There were then taken to Shock Trauma to be evaluated.

Traffic on I-95 was stopped during the rescue.

