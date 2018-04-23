Filed Under:Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The well-known television doctor, Dr. Mehmet Oz, was driving along the New Jersey Turnpike this weekend when he saw a bus on fire.

The Northwestern High School students from Hyattsville were returning home from a trip to New York City when their bus caught fire Sunday morning.

Dr. Oz happened to be passing by and posted this video to Facebook.

The students were in New York to see the show “Wicked” and visit a Jim Henson exhibit.

No one was injured.

