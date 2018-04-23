BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old woman was killed overnight when her vehicle crashed into three parked, unoccupied vehicles.

The crash happened just after 1:15 a.m., as a 2014 Toyota Corolla was westbound in the 8500 block of Main St. in Ellicott City.

Police say the driver failed to negotiate a curve, before leaving the road and hitting three parked cars.

The driver, Jeanette Marcella Carmody, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no others involved in the crash.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash, but say the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

A portion of Main St. was closed for several hours while crews cleared the scene.

