Filed Under:Johns Hopkins Hospital, Local TV, transplant

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Johns Hopkins reconstructive surgery team has successfully performed the first total penis and scrotum transplant in the world.

The transplant recipient is a veteran who sustained injuries in Afghanistan. He is expected to be discharged from the hospital this week after recovering from the 14-hour surgery back on March 26.

“We are hopeful that this transplant will help restore near-normal urinary and sexual functions for this young man,” W.P. Andrew Lee, M.D., professor and director of plastic and reconstructive surgery at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, said in a release.

The penis and scrotum came from a deceased donor, and nine plastic surgeons and two urological surgeons were involved in the transplant surgery.

Click here for more information on this surgery.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch