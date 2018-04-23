The third Light City is officially in the books!

The event drew thousands to Maryland, shining a spotlight on Baltimore City, celebrating art, music and innovation.

“I’m elated,” said festival director Kathy Hornig. “The entire staff at Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts is thrilled with how the entire event went. We are a little tired, we are cleaning up, but we feel just great about the success of this years festival.”

Light City is America’s first large-scale festival of art, music and innovation. Hundreds of thousands traveled to Charm City for the event, which meant a big boost for Baltimore businesses.

“We had thousands of visitors here at the harbor,” said Hornig. “We want everyone to know that the fun is still continuing, they can vote for their favorite neighborhood who lit up for Light City as part of our brilliant Baltimore Community showcase.”

Light City reimagines the waterfront into a premier cultural destination: fully accessible, free and open to all. Located along the Inner Harbor’s brick-lined promenade, the BGE Light Art Walk features awe-inspiring art installations, performances, concerts, a fun-filled family zone and special moments including an Opening Night Parade and a Closing Night fireworks finale.

The festival’s food and beverage offerings are proudly 100 percent local, reflecting Baltimore’s burgeoning cuisine scene. Light City even had its own beer, Lumen Ale, which was created by Brewer’s Art. Treason Toting designed the official Light City 2018 tee shirt.

Last year, Light City attracted more than 470,000 nighttime visitors, generated $44 million in economic impact and created one billion media impressions for Baltimore.

“The funniest thing someone said to me is that if we are going to keep up this level of success, we’re going to need a bigger harbor!” says Hornig. “We’re ready to grow the festival bigger and better!”

As part of our community connection, WJZ is a proud sponsor of Light City.

