ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — A 62-year-old man drove himself to the Aberdeen Police Department early Monday morning after he was shot while he was parked outside his home.

According to police, the man arrived at the police station around 5:44 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The man was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview where he’s in critical condition.

An initial investigation confirms the man was in his car parked outside his residence in the 200 block of Angus Road when he was shot.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was random. The same man was similarly shot inside his home in August 2016.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call Detective Sergeant Tomlinson of the Aberdeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 410-272-2121.