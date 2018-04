BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Flames broke out and destroyed a home in northern Baltimore County Monday morning.

Officials say the fire started just before 2:30 a.m. at a home on Glenberry Court in Jacksonville. Firefighters from Harford Count assisted Baltimore County crews in putting out the flames.

Video from the scene of the working fire in Phoenix on Glenberry Ct.

May be used with credit to Balt Co Volunteer FFs pic.twitter.com/Li8OezVMxt — BCVFA Incidents (@BCVFAIncidents) April 23, 2018

While the home was destroyed, there are no reports of injuries.

