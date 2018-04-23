Filed Under:Pot Brownie, synthetic marijuana

SPRINGDALE, Md. (AP) — Maryland police say four high school students have reported feeling sick after they ate brownies that may have contained synthetic marijuana.

News outlets report one of the students at the Charles H. Flowers High School was hospitalized and three others were assessed. Prince George’s County Police Cpl. Lamar Robinson says police have identified the student who brought the brownies to the school on Friday.

Friday was April 20, which is also known as “4/20” and celebrated in cannabis culture by consuming the drug.

WTOP reports this comes after a 15-year-old Maryland girl was charged with selling brownies Wednesday that may have contained THC/CBG, a component of marijuana. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said the brownies caused two Great Mills High School students to be hospitalized.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch