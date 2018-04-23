Filed Under:Local TV, Maryland Day, University of Maryland College Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The University of Maryland-College Park is preparing to roll out the welcome mat to thousands of visitors for this year’s Maryland Day.

“The mood is super festive, there’s so much going on,” said University of Maryland senior, Ariel Jarvis.

Campus officials say the one-day event on Saturday will be a celebration of learning and discovery, featuring more than 400 events and demonstrations, and performances.

The campus will be divided into six communities as part of the event.

“What we’re here to do is share the University of Maryland with the larger community,” adds Boris Lushinak, Dean of the school’s College of Public Health.

“We want the community to be part of us, for us to show the great work that’s going on,” said Lushinak.

