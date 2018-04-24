BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The last two suspects, both juveniles, involved in the carjacking of a Baltimore County school teacher have been arrested.

Baltimore County police say a 15-year-old, who will be charged as a juvenile, was arrested Monday. The final suspect was arrested Tuesday, and will be charged as an adult.

RELATED: 16 Y.O. Girl Accused Of Attacking, Carjacking Pregnant Teacher Charged As Adult

Saturday, police arrested the first two of the four teenage girls who allegedly attacked and carjacked the pregnant teacher.

Tyana Keyshawn Holmes, 16, of Baltimore City, has been charged as an adult, according to authorities. A 14-year-old girl has been charged as a juvenile.

“They took her purse. Her purse also had her car keys in it, so then they also took her car and they fled,” Baltimore County Police spokesperson Officer Jennifer Peach said.

Peach says the carjacking in the middle of the day happened in the parking lot of Villa Cresta Elementary School in Parkville.

Police say the group of girls told employees they came to the school with a different motive.

“They spoke to someone in the office under the guise of wanting to enroll a child in the school,” Peach said.

The teacher was walking to her car, phone and purse in hand, when authorities say the group smacked away her phone, and as the teacher turned to run, she fell, causing her to drop her purse.

The girls got the phone, along with her keys and her 2013 black Kia Sportage, police say.

The teacher and her baby weren’t seriously injured, but police say she did later go to the hospital as a precaution.

Two of the teens left the scene in the vehicle they had driven to the school in, a silver Ford Fusion with Virginia license plates, according to the victim, that was reportedly stolen from Gardenville Elementary School in Baltimore City, while the others left in the teacher’s Kia Sportage, according to authorities.

Two hours later the silver Ford Fusion was found by officers in the parking lot of Hope Academy at 1808 Edison Highway in Baltimore City. That’s where police learned two more vehicles were reported stolen by the same hour females, a gray Ford Fusion and a gray Dodge Journey.

Detectives learned used the same ruse from Villa Cresta at Hope Academy, getting past the office, locating purses, stealing them and the car keys to steal the cars.

After the arrest of the first two suspects, the girls admitted to the crime and authorities learned that the girls tried the same plan at Pleasant Plains Elementary in Towson the day after the Villa Cresta incident, but were unsuccessful after school staff denied entrance to the girls.

The 2013 black Kia Sportage that has a Maryland registration of 6AF5889 and remains missing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook