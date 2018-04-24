BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man’s wife says he is now paralyzed from the waist down after being shot after returning home from church Monday night.
Police say the man was shot just before 10:30 p.m, in the the 4200 block of Fairfax Rd.
Responding officers say the male victim was conscious and breathing after being shot in the abdomen.
The victim was taken to a local hospital. His wife says he is now paralyzed from the waist down.
Police say their preliminary investigation showed that the victim was shot while getting items from his vehicle after returning home from church.
No suspects have been identified at this time.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call them at (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook