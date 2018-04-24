BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man’s wife says he is now paralyzed from the waist down after being shot after returning home from church Monday night.

Police say the man was shot just before 10:30 p.m, in the the 4200 block of Fairfax Rd.

#Baltimore Surge in Violence: 61 y/o man shout outside his West Forest Park home after returning from church. His wife, Ms. Sallie, says her husband is paralyzed from waist down #WJZ pic.twitter.com/aC2tvj0FT9 — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) April 24, 2018

Responding officers say the male victim was conscious and breathing after being shot in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. His wife says he is now paralyzed from the waist down.

Police say their preliminary investigation showed that the victim was shot while getting items from his vehicle after returning home from church.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

61 y/o Ganesh was shot multiple times after returning home from church, part of recent surge of violence in #Baltimore. His wife’s message to the shooter: “I forgive them. The only thing you can do instead of hating people is to show them love.” #WJZ pic.twitter.com/ZTV2NkJJiv — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) April 24, 2018

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call them at (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook