BERLIN, Md. (WJZ) — Starting May 1, The National Park Service will charge a $10 fee per person entering Assateague Island National Seashore on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

According to NPS, other fees will remain unchanged to enter the park. On Jan. 1, 2020 the fee will increase again to $15 per person and $25 per vehicle. Motorcycles will cost $20 and the annual park pass $45.

The money from the increased fees remain with NPS and 80 percent of the revenue will go to the Assateague Island.

“This modest increase in entrance fees will allow us to continue to protect, preserve and share the special places here at Assateague Island National Seashore with current visitors and future generations,“ said Park Superintendent Deborah Darden to WBOC-TV, “Fee revenue makes it possible for us to continue to provide a high quality visitor experience in both Virginia and Maryland.”

The new fee structure will increase revenue by $60 million. The revenue will be used to fix the park’s deteriorating infrastructure including its roads, bridges, campgrounds, waterlines, bathrooms and guardrails.

