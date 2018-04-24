BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City detectives are searching for a 61-year-old man who’s been missing for more than a week.

Authorities say Pinkney Jones was last seen on April 16, in the 5700 block of Fair Oaks Avenue.

He’s described as 5-foot-4 African American man that weighs 160 pounds. Police say he was last seen wearing a yellow jacket, a gray hoodie and brown boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

