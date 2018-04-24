Filed Under:Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City detectives are searching for a 61-year-old man who’s been missing for more than a week.

Authorities say Pinkney Jones was last seen on April 16, in the 5700 block of Fair Oaks Avenue.

pinkney jones Police Searching For 61 Year Old Man Whos Been Missing For A Week

He’s described as 5-foot-4 African American man that weighs 160 pounds. Police say he was last seen wearing a yellow jacket, a gray hoodie and brown boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch