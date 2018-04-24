BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly stole a car, evaded police, drove the stolen car to a home, burglarized the home and left the car at the burglarized residence before stealing another vehicle.

Baltimore County police say Eric Antoine Carter’s crime spree began last Tuesday around 1 a.m. at a BP gas station located at 2801 Edmondson Avenue in Baltimore City.

Investigators say an owner of a Honda left the vehicle running when he entered the gas station and Carter jumped into the vehicle, which prompted the owner to run back to vehicle. The man grabbed on to the door as the suspect drove off and was dragged before he let go, sustaining serious injuries that required hospitalization.

Detectives say around 1:30 a.m., Baltimore County authorities attempted to stop the stolen Honda but Carter managed to escape in the area of Circle Terrace and Shelbourne Road.

In the morning, police say, a woman who lives in the 100 block of Circle Terrace, awoke to more than $13,000-worth of items missing and the Honda that was reported stolen in her back yard.

She also says her family’s truck was stolen.

Officers say Carter, 23, lives in the 3000 block of West Lanvale Street and is known to frequent the North Longwood corridor and Poplar Grove corridor of Baltimore City.

Carter is wanted for first-degree burglary, theft of a vehicle from a home in Baltimore County, and associated assault and theft of a vehicle in Baltimore City.

Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020 or call 911. You can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers with tips for Baltimore County or Baltimore City Police.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook