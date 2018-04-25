BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested two men accused of shooting a man while he was parked outside his home in Aberdeen.

Robert Steven Bacote, 42, and Brian Cleveland Gill, 34, have been charged with attempted first-degree murder and other related charges in the case.

According to police, the 62-year-old victim drove himself to the police station just before 5:45 a.m. on Monday, after he had been shot in the upper body.

The man was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview where he was listed in critical condition.

Police say the man was in his car parked outside his home in the 200 block of Angus Rd. when he was shot.

Investigators say the victim was similarly shot inside his home in August 2016.

