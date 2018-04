BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman is in the hospital in critical condition after a fire in Anne Arundel County.

The fire broke out in the 3300 Blk of Sudlersville South in Maryland City. Officials say an 83-year-old woman was rescued and taken to Laurel Regional Hospital.

UPDATE. 83 Year old Female rescued. Critical, life threatening injuries at Laurel Regional Hospital. pic.twitter.com/OFlsl8IOBF — Anne Arundel Fire (@AACoFD) April 25, 2018

Authorities say she suffered critical, life threatening injuries.

