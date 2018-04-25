BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a nice soaking Tuesday night into the early morning, we did see a bit of sun for a brief time before some patchy drizzle moved through the region.

We warmed to the mid 60’s, which is very close to our normal for April 25.

Drier air will bring us plenty of sun tomorrow and mild temperatures as well.

The next chance of rain will come Friday, then more sun and milder still on Saturday.

Cooler air will be back for Sunday, but it will again be sunny.

