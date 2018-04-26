BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A new area in the Schucks Road Regional Park is designed to delight the senses.

Children are using mallets to bang out a tune on a xylophone, bang a drum, or ride on a special horizontal ladder.

It’s called the Sensory Trail, designed for children with disabilities, it’s open to all.

At the ribbon cutting this week, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman rode on the horizontal ladder, later saying that it’s only one of three such parks in the state.

With 2700 disabled children in Harford County, Glassman credits his county workers and other partners with making this a reality.

A class of students from the John Archer School Choir serenaded those there for the first day of play, and later got a chance to try out the new equipment.

Katie Ford, a music teacher at Archer, said “Getting to see them have fun like a typical kid would it just amazing.”

