BREAKING: Bill Cosby Found Guilty On All 3 Counts| Watch Live
By Mike Schuh
Filed Under:Harford County, Local TV, Schucks Road Regional Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A new area in the Schucks Road Regional Park is designed to delight the senses.

Children are using mallets to bang out a tune on a xylophone, bang a drum, or ride on a special horizontal ladder.

It’s called the Sensory Trail, designed for children with disabilities, it’s open to all.

At the ribbon cutting this week, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman rode on the horizontal ladder, later saying that it’s only one of three such parks in the state.

With 2700 disabled children in Harford County, Glassman credits his county workers and other partners with making this a reality.

A class of students from the John Archer School Choir serenaded those there for the first day of play, and later got a chance to try out the new equipment.

Katie Ford, a music teacher at Archer, said “Getting to see them have fun like a typical kid would it just amazing.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch