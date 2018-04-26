BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Many would not dare to think that hit-and-run accidents happen as often as they do, however according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, they occur every minute on U.S roads.

In 2016, 2,049 people died from hit-and-runs.

Since 2009 the percentage of deaths have increased to 60 percent.

AAA advises people to be cautious on the road. They also warn people to pull over to the shoulder of the road immediately if they get involved in a hit-and-run.

In Maryland, between 2012 and 2016 there were 26 hit and run incidents that involved at least one fatality.

It is important for people to understand after being involved in a car crash, if they leave the scene, they can be penalized with a $500 fine, go to jail for up to 2 months, or lose their license.

If they are the victim they are required to move to the side of the road, put hazard lights on, call 911, file a report with police officers once they arrive, and call their car insurance.

