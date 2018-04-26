BALTIMORE (AP) — A judge has sided with Baltimore over the federal government in a fight over funding for the nationwide Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program.

Federal Judge Catherine C. Blake says in a ruling Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services acted in an “arbitrary and capricious” manner when it moved to stop grant funding for the five-year program two years earlier than planned.

HHS defended its move saying studies have shown the program wasn’t working. The agency says it is disappointed with the ruling and is considering its next steps.

Blake ordered the federal agency to process applications by Baltimore and the nonprofit Healthy Teen Network to continue grant funding.

Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen calls the ruling a victory for the city’s youth.

